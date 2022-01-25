New bands showcase event

THE GOLDEN DREGS + LIME GARDEN + THE UMLAUTS + HONEYGLAZE – THE LEXINGTON, KINGS CROSS, LONDON 20.1.22

Tonight’s show at The Lexington is another new band showcase, this time promoted by online magazine Line Of Best Fit.

First up are Honeyglaze who deal in tuneful indie with a degree of classicism about it. First song ‘The Real Deal’ feels very much as if vocalist/guitarist Anouska means it, and the title could almost be a manifesto for the band.

There’s a lot to admire here: delicate finger-picking at one end of the spectrum to some pretty serious guitar thrashing in the last song; beautifully melodic bass lines; some cataclysmic drumming (again in the last song); and that’s before we address vocalist Anouska’s voice, which is a thing of beauty: strong and crystal clear with plenty of light and shade applied. The bassist comments approvingly on the hand-dryer in the gents’ toilets: one of the more ‘out there’ stage announcements I’ve heard in a while. The songs’ lyrics are thoughtful and observant, especially those to ‘Childish Things’. Honeyglaze have a self-titled album released on 29th April on Speedy Wunderground. Should be well worth a listen methinks. They will be performing live at Resident Music in Brighton on Saturday 30th April – details HERE.

Visit the Honeyglaze ‘linktree’ for further information.

So – follow that!!! The Umlauts do so in a very assured manner thanks very much. They’re an electro band with violin, guitar, bass and real drums. They remind me a little of Visage, and also of Sparks. Their songs have the intelligence to match the latter as well. They’re musically interesting too. The introduction to one song appears to have consecutive bars in 3/4 and 2/4.

Two of the band’s members come from mainland Europe (the band formed at Wimbledon College of Art) and some of the lyrics are in German. In terms of sonic vocabulary, as well as electro influences, the keyboard occasionally sounds like a Hammond B3, and there are even occasional hints of Hawkwind. That some of the performance may be improvised only adds to this band’s fresh feeling. I look forward to hearing much more of them.

Check out The Umlauts EP HERE.

Next up are Lime Garden, who I was very impressed by at the Mutations Festival in November, (review HERE) and who impress me equally tonight. First song ‘Bitter’ has tastefully harmonised dual guitars which I hadn’t noticed before. Indeed, guitarist Leila Deeley is well on her way to becoming something of a guitar hero, especially with her searing solo during ‘Surf N Turf.’ Vocalist Chloe Howard leads single ‘Marbles’ with her Korg synthesizer, whilst bassist Tippi Morgan provides some deliciously funky bass lines.

What impresses me with this band is the sheer breadth of their material. There isn’t the slightest hint of ‘same-iness’. They’re headlining at The Hope & Ruin on 24th February. If I were you I’d get yerselves down there. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Check out Lime Garden on Bandcamp.

Headliners The Golden Dregs are immediately striking as they are all dressed in white, like a less hippy-ish version of The Polyphonic Spree. There are fewer of them though, being an eight-piece. They embark upon a set of funky rock with a sax player who also plays keyboards. This appears to be very much a band of musos. They’re comparatively slick compared to the bands who have preceded them, which is a shame as there seems to be a lack of joy in their playing. They swap instruments: the bass player goes to the keyboards, the synth player goes to bass.

A few songs into their set they gain a guitarist. He apparently has forgotten to bring his white gear, and adds a little anarchy to the proceedings. Some of the band even laugh! There is a definite loosening up onstage. The drummer suddenly seems to be playing like Animal from The Muppets. The singer and synth player mime the breaststroke. They seem to have suddenly realised that they can have fun and still play really well! The singer is a baritone with a touch of Lou Reed about him. On the final song he shows he can play some pretty mean lead guitar too.

The Golden Dregs are a musically very able band. Much of their music sounds like it could come from the early to mid 1970s, but actually it’s more timeless than that. Indeed, maybe it comes from twenty years’ time….

Find out more about The Golden Dregs at www.thegoldendregs.com