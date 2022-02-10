Wanted man hands himself in to police in Brighton after local publicity
A wanted man has handed himself in to police in Brighton after publicity about his case.
Liam McGuicken, 39, who was wanted for recall to prison, was arrested.
Sussex Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our wanted appeal regarding Liam McGuicken, 39, from Sussex.
“He handed himself in to Brighton Custody Centre and has been arrested.
“This follows a media appeal by the force on Thursday 27 January in order to locate him on a recall to prison.”
When Sussex Police asked for the public’s help to locate McGuicken, the force said: “McGuicken was released from prison in July 2021 part way through an eight-year sentence for robbery.
“In Sussex, he has links to Brighton and Hove, Shoreham, Lancing, Goring and Littlehampton.”
