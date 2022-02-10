BREAKING NEWS

Wanted man hands himself in to police in Brighton after local publicity

Posted On 10 Feb 2022 at 2:49 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A wanted man has handed himself in to police in Brighton after publicity about his case.

Liam McGuicken

Liam McGuicken, 39, who was wanted for recall to prison, was arrested.

Sussex Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our wanted appeal regarding Liam McGuicken, 39, from Sussex.

“He handed himself in to Brighton Custody Centre and has been arrested.

“This follows a media appeal by the force on Thursday 27 January in order to locate him on a recall to prison.”

When Sussex Police asked for the public’s help to locate McGuicken, the force said: “McGuicken was released from prison in July 2021 part way through an eight-year sentence for robbery.

“In Sussex, he has links to Brighton and Hove, Shoreham, Lancing, Goring and Littlehampton.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com