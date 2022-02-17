Woman raped in Brighton – detectives share picture of suspect

A woman was raped in the centre of Brighton and the suspect was captured on camera, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 17 February).

The attack happened early on Tuesday 25 January and detectives have since been checking security cameras in the are as they investigate the attack.

Today they shared a picture of the suspect in the hope that he will hand himself in or someone will tell the police who he is and where he can be found.

Sussex Police said: “Detectives in Brighton are seeking to identify this man, who they want to interview about the rape of a woman in the city.

“Between 3.30am and 5am on Tuesday 25 January, the 37-year-old woman was raped in an alleyway off Richmond Parade, at the rear of the Easy Hours convenience shop, in Grand Parade, Brighton.

“The man police want to talk to is described as white, about 30, with brown eyes and a tanned complexion, clean shaven, with dark short hair, wearing a distinctive red jumper and dark jeans.

“Officers have been making inquiries in the area and checking CCTV and the woman has been given access to support from specialist officers and agencies.”

Detective Constable Tom Perry, of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “A full investigation has been under way and is continuing.

“This man was seen on CCTV leaving the area just after the rape took place and we need to find him.

“If you recognise him, or were in the area at the time and have any information about what happened, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 157 of 25/01.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“This is an isolated incident for the area and there have been no other similar reports recently but if you experience any other incidents that concern you, you can contact the police online or by calling 101. However, in an emergency always call 999.”