Cordoned off Brighton church shows why it pays to love thy neighbour

A Brighton church with a spire that was damaged by Storm Eunice shows why it pays to love thy neighbour.

Saint Michael and All Angels is waiting for a steeplejack to repair the spire – or flèche – after lead flashing peeled away during the storm on Friday (18 February).

The assistant priest Father Kevin Humphrys said that the church warden checked the grade I listed building on Friday afternoon and everything looked fine.

But shortly afterwards the first of a number of neighbours made contact – and Father Kevin said: “I received a call to say that the lead flashing was coming away from the flèche.”

He said that the local community was really nice and very supportive.

The calls and emails meant that the church was able to contact the fire service who put a cordon in place to be on the safe side.

Father Kevin said that while the lead had not come off, there were concerns that it could be dangerous and the fire service cordoned off the area below.

He said: “It’s not really moving any more. The chances of it coming off are pretty slim.

“We have to wait until the wind dies down before a steeplejack can go up there and fix it.”

The church, is in Victoria Road, between St Michael’s Place and Powis Road, in the Montpelier and Clifton Hill area of Brighton.