Madeira Terraces become council budget battleground

The Madeira Terraces became a budget battleground as Conservatives called for more cash to be set aside to restore the seafront arches.

But councillors were told that there was enough in the pot to fund the project for the time being – and there were more important calls on the council’s resources.

The Tories pushed to provide an extra £16 million in Brighton and Hove City Council’s 2022-23 budget last night to ensure the revamp of the grade II* listed structure was properly funded.

Their suggestions included saving money on pavement weeding by going back to using herbicides, reducing “union facility time” and scrapping councillors’ free bus passes.

Before the “budget council” meeting yesterday (Thursday 25 February), the council’s chief finance officer Nigel Manvell said that no extra funding would be needed until at least 2023-24 or later.

The council hopes to submit a planning application for the Madeira Terraces this spring and to have planning approval by the autumn.

Conservative councillor Alistair McNair said that now was the time to complete the budget required to restore all the arches. They were closed in 2012 for safety reasons.

He said: “Through previous work of the community by crowdfunding and the efforts of the Conservative team in the past two budgets, the council currently has funding available to complete phases one and two of the project and restore up to 80 of the 151 arches, depending on procurement costs.

“These amendments announced would provide a further £16.19 million to complete the project, with all 151 arches renovated, fully restoring the Madeira Terraces to their former glory.

“It is time for the excuses from this council to end. Residents and community groups such as Save Madeira Terraces Campaign want to see this project treated as the priority that it should be for the city.

“The money is there and, as we have shown, it can be found with sensible savings targeted at bureaucracy, red tape and areas of spending which don’t benefit residents.”

Green councillor Alex Phillips criticised the Conservatives for “politicking” the Madeira Terraces, saying that her party was “fully committed” to restoring all 151 arches as part of the Eastern Seafront Masterplan.

She said that the council had worked with specialist contractors to establish what needed to be done to ensure the restoration was cost-effective.

Councillor Phillips said: “Let’s be clear, in contrast to what is being suggested, there is funding for the terraces (now) and for future years.

“The £200,000 a year to be spent on the arches secured in 2020 is still in place as is all previously agreed funding. This includes around £7 million for phase one and £3.5 million for future phases.

“We’ve engaged with contractors to understand who has the specialist skills to deliver the project. And importantly, who can protect the complex heritage of the area.”

She said that the restoration project would bring a “new lease of life” to the seafront to benefit residents and attract visitors.

Labour councillor Amanda Evans criticised the Conservatives for “denying the climate emergency” and proposing to take money from the Carbon Neutral 2030 fund to spray “poisonous herbicides”, add unnecessary funds to Madeira Terraces and pay for a platinum jubilee statue.

She said: “Local Conservatives have an endless disconnect between the cost of keeping even essential services going and the slash-and-burn policies of their government.

“We’ll strive for more liveable sustainable communities by encouraging fairer employment and better pay, by spending locally, by supporting those struggling, by providing more council housing and cleaner air, by improving community safety and reducing hate crime.

“And yes, by restoring heritage treasures like Madeira Terraces to their former glory – just not by empty posturing when we already know we don’t need more money for them this year.”