A Brighton nursery has been praised in a positive inspection report by the official watchdog Ofsted.

Tarnerland Nursery School, one of only two maintained nursery schools in Brighton and Hove, said that it was “celebrating an outstanding achievement after receiving a ‘strong standard’ judgment in four areas of its latest Ofsted inspection”.

It said: “The outcome is the best achieved by a school in Brighton and Hove since the introduction of Ofsted’s new inspection framework in November 2025.

“It is particularly significant because, as a maintained nursery school, Tarnerland is inspected against the same rigorous criteria as primary and secondary schools.”

Inspectors visited the nursery over two days in April in what proved to be a memorable week for the school.

Tarnerland said: “Alongside the inspection, staff and children welcomed the hatching of five ducklings from eggs being incubated in the headteacher’s office.”

In their report, inspectors Julie Sackett and Linda Appleby painted a vivid picture of life at Tarnerland, highlighting the exceptional experiences and opportunities enjoyed by children at the nursery.

The report said: “Children thoroughly enjoy their time here. They are keen to get started when they arrive in the morning and join in with activities enthusiastically.

“Well-established routines and a wide range of appealing activities mean that children are soon absorbed in playing and learning, both indoors and out.

“All areas are supervised appropriately so that they can play and learn safely. Parents and carers have every confidence in the school to take good care of their children and rightly so.

“The school’s calm and nurturing atmosphere makes a significant contribution to children’s wellbeing and enjoyment of school. Staff are sensitive to children’s needs and provide lots of encouragement and reassurance.

“Children are very well cared for and feel secure as a result. They enjoy playing with friends, grow rapidly in confidence and behave extremely well.

“Children make substantial progress from their starting points across all areas of the curriculum. As a result, they are extremely well prepared for the move to Reception Year.

“The school makes sure that children are equipped with the personal, emotional and social skills required to access learning successfully. For instance, they learn how to play with others nicely by sharing, taking turns and being considerate. Staff sort out occasional minor disagreements sensitively and discretely.

“Staff support children’s growing independence skilfully. Right from children’s earliest days in the two to three-year-old class to their final months in the oldest class, they learn how to look after themselves with increasing success.

“For example, they are taught the importance of washing their hands after using the toilet, learn how to put their coats on and help to tidy up.”

Head teacher Louise Collings said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the many strengths of Tarnerland Nursery School.

“This achievement reflects the exceptional dedication, expertise and passion of our highly qualified and experienced staff team who work tirelessly every day to provide the very best start in life for our children.

“An inspection can only ever capture a snapshot of nursery life but we are pleased that inspectors saw what makes Tarnerland so special – the nurturing relationships, ambitious learning opportunities and inclusive environment that help every child to thrive.”

To read the full report, click here.