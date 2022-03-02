As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, now is the time for our community to come together

The University of Sussex is an institution which is proudly international.

In our 60 years, our strength and our value have been created in the coming together of many nationalities.

We recognise that the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine are extremely distressing for many in our community and I want to reassure you that we are fully supporting those who need our help.

We stand with the people of Ukraine as we stand in solidarity with all peoples whose lives are put at risk by unjustifiable violence.

Now is the time for our community to come together. This conflict has the potential to be upsetting and unsettling for our staff and students who have links to both nations involved in the conflict.

The hand of friendship and support is open to all. The university is promoting and making available a range of services which we hope will be helpful for those most impacted by the current situation and is urging anyone who feels in need of support to reach out without hesitation.

We are working closely with Universities UK and following all updated guidelines and advice to ensure the support is there for affected members of our community.

From a broader perspective, universities such as Sussex have much to offer at times like this.

Our research and support networks have highlighted the plight of victims of war and violence and have often informed government policies that can help to bring about peaceful resolutions.

It remains our hope that a lasting, peaceful settlement can be found with the utmost urgency.

These are unsettling times. We have all been moved by the terrible suffering this conflict has already brought.

You can show your support through donations to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal or the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Professor David Maguire is the vice-chancellor of Sussex University.