Porsche driver abandons car in busy road
Posted On 25 Mar 2022 at 1:50 pm
A Porsche driver abandoned his car in the middle of a busy Brighton road yesterday.
The driver of the Cayman S left the high performance car in the middle of a bus lane in Edward Street.
It’s not clear why the driver left the car, but after police arrived shortly afterwards, he returned and moved it.
4 Comments
Is this really the “news”?
I’m not expecting a pulitzer prize, but it’s easy enough to write a quick picture caption about something which I’m sure lots of readers will have an opinion about …
I hope they fined him for blocking traffic as well as for being a complete horses rear end aperture
His mistake was not putting his hazard lights on, which is what everyone else does when they can’t be bothered to actually park in a parking space.