BREAKING NEWS

Porsche driver abandons car in busy road

Posted On 25 Mar 2022 at 1:50 pm
By :
Comments: 4


A Porsche driver abandoned his car in the middle of a busy Brighton road yesterday.

The driver of the Cayman S left the high performance car in the middle of a bus lane in Edward Street.

It’s not clear why the driver left the car, but after police arrived shortly afterwards, he returned and moved it.

  1. Brendan Carroll 25 March 2022 at 2.07pm Reply

    Is this really the “news”?

    • Jo Wadsworth 25 March 2022 at 2.11pm Reply

      I’m not expecting a pulitzer prize, but it’s easy enough to write a quick picture caption about something which I’m sure lots of readers will have an opinion about …

  2. ChrisC 25 March 2022 at 2.21pm Reply

    I hope they fined him for blocking traffic as well as for being a complete horses rear end aperture

  3. Robin Hislop 25 March 2022 at 3.06pm Reply

    His mistake was not putting his hazard lights on, which is what everyone else does when they can’t be bothered to actually park in a parking space.

