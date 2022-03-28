BREAKING NEWS

Labour picks candidate for Rottingdean Coastal by-election

Posted On 28 Mar 2022 at 10:09 pm
Labour has chosen Robert Mcintosh to fight the Rottingdean Coastal by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Robert Mcintosh

Dr Mcintosh was chosen by the party’s Rottingdean Coastal Branch to fight the upcoming by-election caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor Joe Miller.

He has lived in Rottingdean Village for two decades and has recently retired after a career in adult education focusing on special educational needs.

After the selection meeting this evening (Monday 28 March) Dr Mcintosh said: “I’ve dedicated much of my life to education, especially special educational needs.

“Seeing what this Conservative government has done to education has motivated me to get into frontline politics”

“Rottingdean is a beautiful place to live. I know the modern Conservative Party doesn’t represent this place anymore.

“Locally, people are sick of greedy developers and incompetent management of our city. I’m proud of Labour’s stance to ban the sale of second homes in new developments and for always being the pragmatic group on the council who focus on getting the basics right.”

The joint leader of the Labour opposition on the council, Councillor Carmen Appich, said: “I am delighted that Robert has been selected as our candidate for Rottingdean and Coastal ward.

“He is a local resident, a proven community campaigner and a competent and diligent worker.

“I’m confident Robert will be a be strong voice for people for his community, bring great insight and expertise and make an inspirational and reliable councillor.”

The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, said: “I’ve known Robert since before I was elected as the local MP. He is a passionate campaigner and advocate for his community.

“Robert has always stood on the side of fairness, whether that was in his career or the community campaigns he’s run locally.

“If elected, Rottingdean will always have a seat at the table when it comes to Brighton and Hove City Council.”

Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP and Robert Mcintosh

The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 5 May.

