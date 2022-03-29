Police looking for cyclist after pedestrian injured in Brighton

Police are trying to trace a cyclist after a pedestrian was injured in a crash in Brighton last week.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 29 March): “Police are appealing for a cyclist to come forward after a pedestrian suffered multiple injuries in a collision in Brighton.

“It happened around 5.30pm on Tuesday 22 March in Elm Grove.

“The cyclist stopped at the scene and arranged an ambulance for the injured man but no details were exchanged.

“Inquiries are ongoing in an effort to identify the cyclist.

“Anyone with information, including anyone who witnessed the collision, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 260 of 24/03.”