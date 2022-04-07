Brighton man and woman in court for having sex in alley

A Brighton man and women were in court today charged with outraging public decency by having sex in an alley.

Tommy Hill and Megan Vaux, both 33, were with another woman in the alley in Hove when they were spotted by someone overlooking it at about 7pm on 28 June last year.

After taking drugs, the other woman stripped off, and both she and Vaux pulled down Hill’s trousers and began performing sexual acts.

Prosecuting at Brighton Magistrates Court today, Maria Slater said: “A member of the public looked out of her house which looks into an alleyway where she saw the defendants.

“She thought they appeared to be using illicit substances. However, whilst on the phone to the police, the defendants began engaging in sexual behaviour.

“Two women – one of them Megan Vaux – were trying to perform sexual acts on Tommy Hill.

“At some point Tommy Hill gave a clear indication he didn’t want to do this and said stop, and they all left the area.

“The police came and found them and arrested them.”

Defending Hill, Siobhan Lawson said that he had very little recollection of the evening in question.

She said: “What he can remember is that two ladies he was with tried to pull down his trousers. He did actually say no, no, and moved away.

“He accepts that it wasn’t straight away so members of the public would have seen and that outrages public decency.”

Vaux, who was unrepresented, told the court: “We were off our heads. It was me and one of my friends. She got naked and tried to do a sexual act to Tommy and I apologise for that.”

Hill, of Upper Rock Gardens, and Vaux, of North Road, were both given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Hill was also given a 12-month community order, including 20 rehabilitation days, for assaulting a police officer on 17 December last year outside William Collier House in North Road.

He had kicked out when on the floor being arrested, and PC Daniel Head was struck in the ankle. The police officer was not injured.

Vaux was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22, and Hill £95.

Both were originally due to appear on 20 March, but there was insufficient court time to hear their case.