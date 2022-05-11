BREAKING NEWS

ParaladosanjoS: The Twins

Posted On 11 May 2022
Devised in collaboration between Brighton’s Aurelius Productions and Brazil , this production is one of two different performances at the Brighton Fringe this year by the same company, ParaladosnajoS, this year’s winner of the The Pebble Trust International Touring Bursary.

Performed by the two founder-members of renowned award-winning Brazilian physical theatre company ParaladosnajoS, The Twins is a funny, family-friendly show featuring clowning, aerial circus, physical theatre, quick-change and eccentric dance.

Meet Meggy and Peggy, twin girls born and bred in the circus. Their bed is the sawdust, their best friends the animals. They are like two peas in a pod, and inseparable – until they are separated by tragedy, and have to find their way back home to each other, via the circus sideshows and vaudeville stages of the world!

The show was loosely inspired by the writings of Angela Carter, and is a loving homage to the traditions of circus and vaudeville.

Suitable for all ages.

Performed by Marilia Ennes and Marcos Becker.
Directed/choreographed by Dorothy Max Prior
Music composed by James Foz Foster

There is a linked workshop on Monday 16 May, 3-5pm
Email aureliusproductions@gmail.com for info

VENUE DETAILS
Brighton Spiegeltent, Old Steine Gardens, Brighton BN1 1GY
Performances
£6.00 – £8.00 – 13 May 2022 17:00 – 18:00
£6.00 – £8.00 – 14 May 2022 17:00 – 18:00

What readers are saying

Categories

