Charlotte Fox: Cosmic Narcissist Brighton Spiegeltent: Bosco 19 and 29 May 2022

Charlotte Fox is a comedian who seems to want to simultaneously be a Zumba instructor. How she moves so much and still keeps talking I don’t know. She is a ball of fizzing energy and fun with some of the most outrageous and hilarious stories. Naughty and nutty and high adrenaline comedy.

I have seen Charlotte do two short performances at showcases so far this Fringe and I am very much looking forward to seeing the full show by this imaginative young woman. Her energy is infectious and her crazy, wild, volcanic stream of consciousness is fun to witness. Keep up if you can!

Catch her solo show, two dates, later this month:

https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/charlotte-fox-cosmic-narcissist-161000/