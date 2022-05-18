Blondie, the Damned & Sigue Sigue Sputnik stars to play Jordan Mooney memorial charity concert

Today, it has been announced that a trio of very special guests will be playing live at the ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ at Brighton’s popular Concorde 2 on Sunday 29th May 2022, in order to celebrate the life of the famous punk rock and fashion icon that sadly passed away last month.

The three new special guests are none other than:

Gary Valentine will be joining Bootleg Blondie for the evening.

Captain Sensible will be playing a set with Johnny Moped.

Neal X will be the special guest of The Pink Diamond Revue who will also be joined on stage by the exotic Helene de Joie.

This unique one-off event will run from 2pm until 11pm on Sunday 29th May 2022 and will feature 12 specially selected music groups who either were friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved.

The list of groups participating is an accurate reflection of Jordan’s music taste, which some may learn wasn’t solely just for punk rock. Although punk rock ethics will be in place for this memorial concert. This means all bands will be treated equally and so the running order of acts will deliberately be mixed up. I certainly wouldn’t assume that the arguably larger names on the bill will be appearing later on towards the conclusion of the event as this will not be the case! It is recommended to get down there early, especially as there will be a limited edition souvenir programme up for grabs!

Confirmed for this event are The Monochrome Set, Gaye Bykers On Acid, Johnny Moped, Spizzenergi, Peter Perrett, Jamie Perrett, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, The Pink Diamond Revue, Monakis, and Fruity Water.

John Robb will compere the event and there will be DJ sets by ‘Spellbounds’ Simon Price & Jayney BlamBlam, ‘Rockaway Beach’s Timmy DeRella, as well as DJ Gremlin. In between the live music performances they will be spinning tunes that Jordan loved.

Other names within the music world are anticipated to also be in attendance.

Food, including vegan options, are available on site as well as drinks.

This is an all day and evening charity concert with the proceeds from ticket sales going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

More than three-quarters of the tickets for this exciting event have already been sold prior to this new announcement, so it would be wise to snap up yours right away! Purchase them from the Concorde 2 website – click HERE.

Profits from the event will jointly be going to Cats Protection is a registered Charity No. 203644 (England and Wales) and SCO37711 (Scotland), and Music Venue Trust is a Charity registered with the Charity Commission of England and Wales, registration no: 1159846.