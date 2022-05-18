Concerns grow for missing girl, 14, from Brighton

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding a missing teenage girl today (Wednesday 18 May).

Tia Randall, 14, from Brighton, was last seen Sunday (15 May), the force said.

Police urged anyone who spotted Tia to contact them.

The force said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for 14-year-old Tia Randall, from Brighton, after she was last seen in the city on Sunday 15 May.

“She is white, 4ft 7in and of slim build. She has mousey brown hair which is permed and then shaven at the sides.

“She was last seen wearing a cream and black top with ‘Hoodrich’ emblazoned on it, white tracksuit bottoms and black Nike ‘Jordan’ trainers.

“Tia is likely to also be carrying her rucksack and is believed to be with other teenagers.

“Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1294 of 15/05.”