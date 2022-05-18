BREAKING NEWS

Concerns grow for missing girl, 14, from Brighton

Posted On 18 May 2022 at 5:37 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding a missing teenage girl today (Wednesday 18 May).

Tia Randall

Tia Randall, 14, from Brighton, was last seen Sunday (15 May), the force said.

Police urged anyone who spotted Tia to contact them.

The force said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for 14-year-old Tia Randall, from Brighton, after she was last seen in the city on Sunday 15 May.

“She is white, 4ft 7in and of slim build. She has mousey brown hair which is permed and then shaven at the sides.

“She was last seen wearing a cream and black top with ‘Hoodrich’ emblazoned on it, white tracksuit bottoms and black Nike ‘Jordan’ trainers.

“Tia is likely to also be carrying her rucksack and is believed to be with other teenagers.

“Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1294 of 15/05.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Preview - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com