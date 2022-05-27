Metropolitan Police officer faces Brighton beach rape charge

A Metropolitan Police officer is due in court to answer a charge with raping a woman on Brighton beach, Sussex Police said today (Friday 27 May).

The force said: “Sussex Police has arrested a man after a woman reported being raped on Brighton beach on Saturday 17 July 2021.

“Laurence Knight, 33, who is a Met Police officer, was arrested on suspicion of rape on (Wednesday) 28 July and released on bail.

“On Friday 27 May he was summoned to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 June to face a charge of rape.

“The officer was not on duty at the time of the reported offence.

“The victim will continue to receive support from specialist officers throughout the judicial process.”