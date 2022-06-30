BREAKING NEWS

Hammer-wielding thug jailed for threatening to kill Brighton family and burn down their home

Posted On 30 Jun 2022 at 1:08 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A hammer-wielding thug has been jailed for 32 months for threatening to kill a Brighton family and burn down their home.

Marcus Fraser

Marcus Fraser, 28, of Grand Parade in Brighton, had a claw hammer when he was arrested on a bus on Tuesday 22 June last year.

Fraser had threatened George and Michaela Boyle at their home in Park Road, Coldean, minutes before.

Sussex Police said: “When he was asked to leave, Fraser became aggressive and hurled homophobic abuse towards them.

“He eventually left the property in Park Road, Brighton, and boarded a bus which was later stopped by officers in central Brighton.

“Fraser was charged with making threats to kill and threats to damage property and, at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 9 June, was found guilty and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

“He was also given a restraining order forbidding him from contacting his victims or entering Rushlake Road or Park Road.”

Detective Josh Bellamy said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for Fraser’s victims.

“(He) arrived unannounced at their home carrying an offensive weapon and left them in no doubt that he was willing to follow through on his threats.

“Thankfully, officers were able to swiftly locate and stop the bus he was travelling on, take him into custody and safeguard the family.

“We are pleased that this sentence has now taken a dangerous individual off the streets.”

The court was told that the sentence would run consecutively with a jail term that Fraser was already serving at Coldingley Prison, in Surrey.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com