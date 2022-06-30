Hammer-wielding thug jailed for threatening to kill Brighton family and burn down their home

A hammer-wielding thug has been jailed for 32 months for threatening to kill a Brighton family and burn down their home.

Marcus Fraser, 28, of Grand Parade in Brighton, had a claw hammer when he was arrested on a bus on Tuesday 22 June last year.

Fraser had threatened George and Michaela Boyle at their home in Park Road, Coldean, minutes before.

Sussex Police said: “When he was asked to leave, Fraser became aggressive and hurled homophobic abuse towards them.

“He eventually left the property in Park Road, Brighton, and boarded a bus which was later stopped by officers in central Brighton.

“Fraser was charged with making threats to kill and threats to damage property and, at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 9 June, was found guilty and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

“He was also given a restraining order forbidding him from contacting his victims or entering Rushlake Road or Park Road.”

Detective Josh Bellamy said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for Fraser’s victims.

“(He) arrived unannounced at their home carrying an offensive weapon and left them in no doubt that he was willing to follow through on his threats.

“Thankfully, officers were able to swiftly locate and stop the bus he was travelling on, take him into custody and safeguard the family.

“We are pleased that this sentence has now taken a dangerous individual off the streets.”

The court was told that the sentence would run consecutively with a jail term that Fraser was already serving at Coldingley Prison, in Surrey.