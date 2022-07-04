Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing in Brighton

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Brighton.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Bates Road in the early hours of Wednesday (29 June).

A 45-year-old man was arrested by officers from Sussex Police and later bailed.

The attack is understood to have nearer the Balfour Road end of the street.

The force said: “Sussex Police received a report of a disturbance in Bates Road, Brighton, shortly after midnight on Wednesday 29 June.

“A 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this stage.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been bailed, pending further inquiries.”