Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing in Brighton
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Brighton.
The 28-year-old was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Bates Road in the early hours of Wednesday (29 June).
A 45-year-old man was arrested by officers from Sussex Police and later bailed.
The attack is understood to have nearer the Balfour Road end of the street.
The force said: “Sussex Police received a report of a disturbance in Bates Road, Brighton, shortly after midnight on Wednesday 29 June.
“A 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this stage.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm.
“He has been bailed, pending further inquiries.”
