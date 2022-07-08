Garage to be turned into two-storey house

A mother and daughter’s plan to convert a garage into a two-storey house has been approved by the council’s Planning Committee.

Julie Habben and her mother Joan Withington want to create a one-bed house at 24 The Drove, Brighton, just off Dyke Road.

They submitted plans to Brighton and Hove City Council for the proposed house which would be completely separate from the neighbouring house.

Some people living in the area objected to the plans but they were approved unanimously when the Planning Committee met at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday (6 July).

Green councillor Jamie Lloyd, who represents Withdean ward, addressed the committee, saying that the proposed house would block a neighbour’s light.

Councillor Lloyd said: “It really doesn’t fit in with the local area in that we have some beautiful Edwardian houses and this block-like structure doesn’t fit in whatsoever.

“I also question the validity of such a small premises. I’m all for family homes and affordable homes, especially within the city boundaries. I don’t feel this delivers on that. It’s just a profit-making opportunity.”

Planning agent Simon Bareham, of Lewis and Co, spoke on behalf of Mrs Habben and Mrs Withington and said that Mrs Withington would live in the house to be near her daughter.

Mr Bareham said: “The house is well designed and will significantly improve the character and appearance of the area.

“The existing garage offers no interest whatsoever in the surrounding street scene. While the proposed house will provide far more visual interest.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she was not sure if the property would be suitable for a future owner or tenant.

She said: “It’s a very small dwelling and I’m not sure that it adds a lot in terms of our housing need. If it was an annex, it would make more sense but, as a separate house, I’m not sure it’s big enough.”

Labour councillor Nick Childs also said that he did not like the scheme but added: “Not liking something is different from whether it meets the threshold for planning consent. I suppose no one is going to be forced to live there.”

Labour councillor Daniel Yates said that 58 square metres was acceptable for a one-bedroom property and that smaller homes were needed for people who wanted to downsize.

He said: “Let’s not pretend everyone lives in a palace in this city. I’d like everyone to live in a palace as long as it has a relatively environmentally diverse garden and not a set of lawns. The reality is we need a diverse set of properties.”

The committee unanimously approved the application.