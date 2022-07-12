Brighton celebrates Eid al-Adha in Preston Park

Thousands gathered at Preston Park to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

An estimated 4,500 muslims took their seats on wide tarpaulins from 9am to hear the call to prayer.

The main salah (prayers) marks the Islamic month of pilgrimage and the festival of the sacrifice.

Visitors from across the south coast arrived to join the religious gathering, which began after 9.30am, and fundraise for future events.

Sabri Ben Ameur, vice chair Brighton Muslim Forum, said: “Today is about Ibrahim, he is the father of all the religions.

“Everybody will go and have their own celebrations with their family, like barbecues and such. This time is for the family. The community will gather for an hour or two and then spread.”

The celebrations were held in a busy Preston Park, with the regular park run being held alongside local football groups and the Brighton Comedy Garden stage.

There was also a refreshment table and a bouncy castle set up so that the community could gather after the event.

Imam Uthman Jeewa from Al-Medinah Mosque said: “This is the third time we’ve been running it and every time we’re starting to see it get bigger and bigger so it’s been a fairly successful event.

“Because Eid moves by ten days every year, it’s slowly dropping into the winter months.

“We’re trying to see if we can have money accumulated so that we can actually have a marquee out, that’s the forward thinking that we’re trying to have.”