Primary school uses sprinklers to keep children cool in heatwave

Posted On 22 Jul 2022 at 12:10 am
By :
A primary school in Woodingdean used sprinklers to keep children cool in the heatwave this week.

Children at Rudyard Kipling Primary School in Woodingdean were able to play in the sprinklers while temperatures soared to a high of 33C on Tuesday (19 July).

The sprinklers were set up on the grass field in the school, with children able to cool off at playtimes.

Outdoor learning in the shade also took place, as temperatures in the classrooms were often higher than those outside.

Head teacher Euan Hanington said: “I went to Robert Dyas in George Street over the weekend when I saw the weather forecast.

“It was hugely popular and the children were almost dry as soon as they were wet, such was the heat of Monday and Tuesday!

“One of the activities children took part in was a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) one where children had to transport water through pipes they constructed to see who could carry it the furthest distance.

“It was fun in the sun and shade!”

The children’s last day of term at Rudyard Kipling Primary School was yesterday (Thursday 21 July), with pupils not due back until after the summer holidays on Monday 5 September.

