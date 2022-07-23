Pride and tolerance and looking after each other – this is the British way

Last weekend started with the amazingly busy, noisy and colourful Trans Pride Brighton.

It was great to see a huge turnout – someone told me there were 22,000 people spread out over the entire day!

I and other Labour colleagues including Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP joined the march from Jubilee Library to Brunswick Square – and I stayed to listen to some music and have a chat with a few of our residents.

This long-awaited “in person” return of Trans Pride was hugely successful and well organised.

Anyone wanting to donate funds towards next year’s event can do so here. https://t.co/uvFkCMVkVE

On Sunday, I joined a small “Stop Rwanda” demo organised by Care 4 Calais, and listened to speeches from Care 4 Calais, Detention Action, Brighton and Hove Trades Council and Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP about the cruelty of the government’s deportation policy.

The suffering of refugees and asylum-seekers awaiting decision is unimaginable. I’m sure many readers are aware that none of the candidates for the prime ministerial race have spoken against this policy which is in effect punishing people who have arrived on our shores seeking sanctuary.

They claim this is a popular policy. I would very strongly refute that claim. That is not the British people I have come to know in my 45 years in this country.

I do hope that the legal action now rescheduled for September is successful and stops this cruel and unusual policy. You can keep in touch with the campaign at https://care4calais.org.

I’m writing this article just after the worst of the heatwave seems to have passed us by and I hope that you have all kept yourselves safe and have looked after each other out there.

Please continue to be careful, particularly when swimming in the sea, which is still cold compared to air temperatures.

There have been a number of fatalities up and down the country and our sea can be treacherous and has dangerous tides and currents.

But let me take this opportunity to give our wonderful seafront officers and lifeguards a shout out – you are doing a great job, even if I complain to you at times!

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.