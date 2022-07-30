Top gay choirs join forces for Brighton Pride show

Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus (BGMC) and South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus are joining forces for a one-off Pride celebration.

The two choirs will star in a special joint performance in Hove next Friday (5 August) – the night before the Pride parade through Brighton.

They plan to sing a mix of LGBT+ Pride anthems and traditional choral pieces, covering everything from Madonna to the Men of Harlech to celebrate the return of Pride in person.

For two years Pride was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BGMC musical director Joe Paxton said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our friends from South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus for this year’s Pride show.”

Dr Paxton said: “I have many happy memories of sharing stages – and drinks – with this highly accomplished chorus in Cardiff.

“Can there be a better way to kick off Brighton Pride?”

The show will consist of individual performances by each choir as well as several special joint pieces specific to the show.

Mark Achurch, of South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus, said: “We don’t often get a chance to bring our show outside of Wales and the restrictions of the past two years have made this seem such a long time in the planning.”

BGMC’s 100 members are due to perform in the delayed 30th anniversary community parade next Saturday (6 August), celebrating the theme of “love, protest and unity”.

The choir are looking forward to international shows in Spain and Italy in the coming 12 months.

“Flying With Pride” takes place at All Saints Church in Hove at 7.30pm on Friday 5 August.

To buy tickets, costing £20 (£15 concessions), click here.