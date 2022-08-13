BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 2 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Newcastle United as they look to further climb the Premier League table.

The Seagulls lost 2-1 at St James’ Park in March and drew 0-0 at home with the Geordies last November.

Dan Burn returns to the Amex for the first time since he moved back to his native north east.

Chris Wood, who scored eight goals for Albion in 29 games while on loan in 2010-11, is on the visitors’ bench.

Newcastle face an unchanged starting line up from the side that beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford last Sunday.

