Burst main leaves hundreds of homes in Woodingdean without water

Hundreds of homes were left without water – or with low pressure – after a burst main in Woodingdean.

Southern Water said that it had resolved the problem which caused the loss of water supply in the Kipling Avenue area of Woodingdean.

People were raising their concerns on local Facebook groups from Monday morning (15 August) and the problems continued yesterday (Tuesday16 August).

Southern Water said yesterday: “We’d like to apologise to customers living in the area around Kipling Avenue, Brighton, who may be waking without water, or experiencing low pressure, as a result of a burst water main.

“We’re working hard to get customers back up and running as normal. In the meantime, we are preparing bottled water deliveries.

“Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a timeline for how long things will take to get back to normal but we’re working as quickly as we can as we understand how difficult and inconvenient it is to be without running water.

“We are aware that a number of customers in this area also suffered water supply issues during Monday so we would like to apologise for the continued inconvenience.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to restore supplies as soon as we possibly can.”

Photos taken by residents show work being carried out by Southern Water workers and diggers in Kipling Avenue yesterday.

The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, took to Facebook to pass on a message from Southern Water saying that residents who needed bottled water should call 0330 303 0368.

Southern Water said the following streets and postcodes were affected

Kipling Avenue BN2 6UF

Pitt Gardens BN2 6LR

Dudwell Road BN2 6RE

Briarcroft Road BN2 6LL

Crescent Drive South BN2 6RA

Brownleaf Road BN2 6LB

Lockwood Close BN2 6UJ

Ridgeway Gardens BN2 6PL

The Brow BN2 6LP

Warren Road BN2 6DB

The Ridgeway BN2 6PB

Rosedene Close BN2 6LE

Kevin Gardens BN2 6RR

Bateman Road BN2 6RD

Holton Hill BN2 6RQ

Lockwood Crescent BN2 6UH

Connell Drive BN2 6RT

Southern Water posted an update on its website yesterday afternoon. It said: “Most customers affected should already see their water returned, with the remaining few at the end of network zones coming back in shortly.

“We apologise for the disruption this issue has caused our customers.

“If you’re back in supply with low pressure or discolouration, don’t worry, it’s normal.

“If you are still experiencing discolouration or no water in the morning, please call 0330 303 0368.”