Fifty held as police start summer drink and drug driving crackdown

Fifty people have been arrested as the annual summer drink and drug driving crackdown got under way.

Sussex Police said that 28 of the arrests were people suspected of drug driving while 22 were suspected drink drivers.

The 50 arrests were in the first week of the annual campaign which targets “drink and drug drivers who put people at risk of harm on our roads”.

The force said: “Consuming alcohol or taking drugs is one of the most common causes of collisions which result in someone being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“The ‘fatal five’ factors are drink and drug driving, driving at excess speed, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone or being distracted while driving and driving in a careless, inconsiderate or dangerous manner.

“But drivers continue to ignore the dangers, putting their own lives and the lives of other road users at risk.

“Last year, Sussex Police made 257 arrests as part of its winter crackdown. Of these, 137 arrests were for drug driving, 111 were for drink driving and nine were for both drink and drug-driving.”

The latest campaign started on Monday 1 August and the crackdown is due to last until Thursday 1 September.

During this time, Sussex Police plan to carry out extra checks to prevent and detect criminal behaviour – and to warn drivers not to take the risk in the first place.

Sussex Police said: “The extra checks are in addition to the routine roads policing work undertaken by officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU), Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) and divisional officers that is carried out 24 hours a day and 365 days per year.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “There is no excuse for being behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming drugs or alcohol.

“It is the responsibility of every road user to make sure they abide by the law and that they are not putting themselves or other road users at risk.

“The fact we made 257 arrests and stopped more than 6,000 motorists in our last campaign, demonstrates our officers’ determination to catch offenders and keep our roads safe.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I fully support Sussex Police in their ongoing campaigns to crack down on collisions caused by the ‘fatal five’.

“By driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs you are committing an unforgiveable act and gambling with your own and other people’s lives.

“It is vital that we all understand the risks including that someone can still be over the limit the next morning and that drugs can remain in a person’s system for a long time.

“It truly isn’t worth the gamble. Your friends and family don’t deserve a knock at the door telling them their loved one has been seriously injured or killed on the road.”

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “It cannot be said enough how much drink and drug driving can ruin lives.

“Drink driving is something that is becoming more socially unacceptable but, unfortunately, we are seeing more and more drug driving on our roads.

“This is something we are working hard to tackle and these dedicated campaigns are crucial in raising awareness, deterring would-be offenders and keeping as many people as possible safe on the roads.

“As always, we will deal extremely robustly with these offenders through a combination of measures including education and enforcement, with a special emphasis on reducing casualty rates of vulnerable users like motorcyclists and young drivers.

“Technology now allows us to test drivers at the roadside there and then for drugs, which allows us to be more effective in how we tackle drug driving and means that drivers who are breaking the law will be caught.

“Alcohol and drugs affect everyone differently so do the right thing. Don’t risk it – and arrange alternative ways home if you are planning on going out.”

Sussex Police added: “In line with our previous campaigns, anyone arrested during this period and then convicted may be identified on our website and social media channels as a deterrent.

“The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12-month ban

An unlimited fine

A possible prison sentence

A criminal record which could affect your current and future employment

An increase in your car insurance costs

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA

…

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”

The campaign is being run in conjunction with the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.