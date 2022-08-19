Cardinal Newman’s students celebrate best A-level and BTEC results

Students at Newman College – the sixth form at Cardinal Newman – were celebrating the Catholic school’s best ever A-level and BTEC results yesterday (Thursday 18 August).

The pass rate was 99.7 per cent and 70 per cent were A* to B grades.

Eleven students earned all A* grades at A level – three of those students passed four subjects all at A* – while six BTEC Level 3 students received Double Distinctions (D*).

The principal Claire Jarman said: “We have to remember that this was the cohort who did not take any formal exams at GCSE, who spent a term of year 12 in lockdown and who have demonstrated such resilience, commitment and effort to overcome these barriers and achieve these results.

“I want to thank them, their families and our amazing and hardworking staff for such fantastic teamwork.

“The past few years have been anything but smooth but have been navigated with strength and determination.

“Our students are a credit to themselves, their families and the college. We wish them the very best for their next chapters.

“For many of them, this will include taking up places at some of the country’s best universities while others will be embarking on apprenticeships and others taking high quality routes directly into the world of work.

“Whatever their next steps, we want them to buckle up, hold tight and enjoy!”

The school said that 41 per cent of students gained all A* to A grades, 70 per cent gained A* to B and 88 per cent achieved A* to C. As well as 11 students with all A* results, 48 students achieved 3 A grades or better.

The school added: “These are our best ever grade results.”

Richard Marsh and Molly Rozier, both assistant head teachers at Newman College, said: “We are absolutely delighted for all of our students who have gained incredible results in both their A levels and BTECs.

“Our A* to A grades stand at over 40 per cent which is a record year for Newman College.

“Huge congratulations to all of our students who have risen to the challenging circumstances of the last two years. We could not be any prouder with them.

“Also, a huge thanks to the support of our parents and carers and the incredibly hard work of our teaching and support staff.”

Among the students to achieve all A* results – and with especial congratulations from the school – were

Katie Davison

Conor Follows

Rebecca Franklin

Thomas Kilmartin

Louisa See Toh

Josie Whyte

Caspar Whynniatt-Husey

Alice Laugharne

James Martello-Gallagher

…

The school also congratulated six BTEC Level 3 students who gained Double Distinctions