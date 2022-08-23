Brighton and Hove Albion land Chelsea’s Fox on loan for the season
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed defender Jorja Fox on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Albion said: “Jorja, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Sunday, made her senior debut for the Blues in a 4-0 win against Aston Villa during the 2020-21 Women’s Super League campaign.”
She spent last season on loan with Championship side Charlton Athletic.
Women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said: “We’re really pleased that Jorja will be spending the campaign with us and that both her and Chelsea have trusted us with her development for the coming year.
“She had a good season with Charlton and now it’s about making that step up and competing regularly for a place in a WSL team.”
Fox signed her first professional contract with Chelsea in August last year, having joined their academy at the age of eight.
Albion added: “She becomes our women’s team’s sixth signing of the summer window, following the arrivals of Vea Sarri, Poppy Pattinson, Rebekah Stott, Elisabeth Terland and Yeeun Park.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.