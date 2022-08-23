BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion land Chelsea’s Fox on loan for the season

Posted On 23 Aug 2022
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed defender Jorja Fox on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Jorja Fox

Albion said: “Jorja, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Sunday, made her senior debut for the Blues in a 4-0 win against Aston Villa during the 2020-21 Women’s Super League campaign.”

She spent last season on loan with Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said: “We’re really pleased that Jorja will be spending the campaign with us and that both her and Chelsea have trusted us with her development for the coming year.

“She had a good season with Charlton and now it’s about making that step up and competing regularly for a place in a WSL team.”

Fox signed her first professional contract with Chelsea in August last year, having joined their academy at the age of eight.

Albion added: “She becomes our women’s team’s sixth signing of the summer window, following the arrivals of Vea Sarri, Poppy Pattinson, Rebekah Stott, Elisabeth Terland and Yeeun Park.”

