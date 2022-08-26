Neal Maupay leaves Albion for Everton

Neal Maupay has joined Everton for undisclosed terms.

The French striker heads to Goodison Park after three years on the south coast with Albion.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Neal is keen to play more regular football than we have been able to offer, and Everton are able to give him that opportunity. We could fully understand his position, and the deal represents a good one for all parties involved.

“We appreciate this is an excellent opportunity for Neal and his family, and on behalf of everyone here I would like to thank him for his efforts for the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Neal joined Albion in the summer of 2019 from Brentford on a four-year deal. His first Premier League campaign saw him net ten times for Albion, finishing as top scorer. In total he has scored 27 goals in 110 appearances for the club including 26 in 102 Premier League games.

He had a habit of late and often decisive, goals. There was an unforgettable and vital winner against Arsenal in the first game back after Project Restart in June 2020 and late levellers against West Ham United and Southampton in the space of four days last season.

For many fans his most memorable goal was the lob in the dying seconds of the game at Selhurst Park last season to snatch a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.