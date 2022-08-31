Brighton’s Green Door Store announces ‘2.3.4 Fest’

The Green Door Store music venue in Brighton have been successfully supporting local grassroots music and night clubbing for more than a decade.

The distinctive and popular street level venue is conveniently located at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is a blessing as patrons can easily get public transport (trains, buses, taxis) to and from the venue as they are all located a mere one minute walk away!

Once again this year, the Green Door Store will be hosting a FREE ENTRY two-day mini festival highlighting the best in local and emerging talent. The dates for your diaries are Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th September 2022. The all-day mini-fest is titled ‘2.3.4 Fest’ as in their address.

The first wave of artists has been announced, with the promise of more names to follow, so without further ado, the bands that have been so far been booked to appear are:

English Teacher

Low Hummer

L’objectif

Hutch

Porchlight

HotWax

The Famous People

Monakis

congratulations

Welly

Plus………..Hypsoline and SHADY BABY.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team covered and enjoyed last year’s ‘2.3.4 Fest’. You can re-visit our articles HERE and HERE.

For further information on this year’s ‘234 Fest, visit thegreendoorstore.co.uk