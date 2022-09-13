First autumn covid booster jabs being given in Brighton and Hove today

The first autumn covid booster jabs were due to be given in Brighton and Hove today (Tuesday 13 September).

And the new Sussex Integrated Care Board, also known as NHS Sussex, urged people aged 65 and over to book their autumn booster through the NHS national booking system from today.

NHS Sussex said: “The NHS covid vaccine service is also now offering appointments to carers and pregnant women, with bookings able to be made online at https://nhs.uk/covidvaccine or over the phone by calling 119.

“People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book their latest booster dose since last Wednesday – with appointments starting from today.

“As with previous campaigns, those most at risk will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.”

Chief primary care officer Amy Galea said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping covid-19 on the backfoot – and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk.

“From today those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers are now able to get their jab.

“If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose so please do come forward as soon as possible.”

NHS Sussex added: “Those eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks include over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and housebound people and pregnant women.

“Those with weakened immune systems are already able to self-declare and attend walk-ins to make getting the extra protection as easy as possible.

“Health and care workers can also book through national booking services.

“From this month, NHS Sussex is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and covid jab at the same time depending on local system arrangements.”

Autumn covid booster jabs can be booked at five vaccination sites in Brighton and Hove