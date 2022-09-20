Tackle speeding on ‘mad mile’ before more die, says former councillor

A former councillor is calling for urgent action to tackle speeding along the “mad mile” of a busy road before more people die.

Bob Carden, 84, said that a speed camera was needed in Fox Way, Portslade, with cars often going way too fast between Mile Oak and the A293 Link Road.

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Fox Way earlier this year and Mr Carden, who served as a councillor for North Portslade for many years, fears that more may die.

Mr Carden said that that accidents were common along Fox Way and he was thinking of starting a campaign to get speed cameras on “this mad mile of a road”.

He spoke out after another crash there on the afternoon of Monday 5 September.

Mr Carden said: “The road is dangerous. There’s got to be a proper survey and somebody’s got to do something about it before there’s another death. I don’t want it on my conscience.

“I’ve had to poke my nose out of retirement to try to get something done. It’s a dangerous road. It needs a speed camera.

“It’s not an easy road to drive and when you’ve got junctions coming in from either side you’ve got to be really alert. People just ignore the speed restrictions.

“They keep building more houses up in Mile Oak and it’s too much. I’m worried. I don’t want it on my conscience if someone else dies because I didn’t speak up.”

Concerns have been raised about speeding along Fox Way before.

In June, North Portslade councillor Peter Atkinson started a petition to improve road safety there after the death of a motorcyclist, Luke Batchelor, on Saturday 16 April.

The petition says: “We the undersigned petition Brighton and Hove City Council to urgently review the problem of road safety and speeding vehicles in Fox Way, in North Portslade, in particular, along the stretch of road between Foredown Road and Hamilton Close.

“This review should include what road safety and traffic calming measures could be introduced to avoid serious incidents and accidents for other road users and pedestrians alike.

“This stretch of road has become more and more dangerous as the years have worn on. Motorists regularly go way over the speed limit and there will undoubtedly be more serious accidents if action isn’t taken to calm the traffic in some way.”

To sign the petition, click here.

The council told Councillor Atkinson that the average speed measured by a vehicle-activated sign was under the limit and that the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership would not consider a speed camera at the location.

Councillor Atkinson said: “It’s incredibly disappointing and simply wrong and I will keep campaigning for speed reduction measures and better signposting from the junction with Foredown Road to the beginning of Chalky Road.”

In Chalky Road, pinch points were installed after the death of a schoolboy.

North Portslade councillor Anne Pissaridou said: “Road safety concerns along the whole of Fox Way have been an issue for residents in North Portslade for a number of years.

“But I have also raised my concerns not only about the speed of the traffic but also the safety of pedestrians crossing the road.

“When I met with council transport officers last May, we discussed that, although bordering the South Downs National Park, Fox Way is also a busy road and the main route to school for many Portslade children using what is a badly marked crossing point plus the need to cross at both junctions with Foredown Road.

“The Sussex Safer Roads Partnership operates speed cameras on behalf of Sussex Police so it is not a decision that Brighton and Hove City Council can make in isolation.

“However, I am now pursuing as to whether there can be better signage on this road but I hope that crossing the road can be made safer soon.”

The council said: “We were concerned to hear of the death of the motorcyclist who sadly died on this stretch of road earlier this year.

“We take the safety of the city’s roads seriously. All requests for new or improved road crossings across the city are analysed rigorously by our highways team.

“They look at a number of transport factors including collision data, the width of the road, proximity of junctions and speeds of vehicles.

“The council also considers social factors such as public perception of danger in crossing a road and how it could affect key services.

“Although we receive a large number of requests, we consider each application carefully.”