Rottingdean bowls clubhouse up for refurbishment

Rottingdean Bowling Club is applying for permission to refurbish its 1970s clubhouse.

The changing rooms and toilets are also set to be revamped, after the club obtained a new lease for the bowling green and clubhouse grounds on The Green.

Essential repairs to the roof and installation of thermal insulation will also enable the building to be used in winter.

A new single storey storage building to the north west corner of the site and moving the bar and storage area is also included in plans submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council, written by architect Kim Strasman.

Club president Norman Watson said: “The old buildings are out of date. They’ve come to the end of the line.

“We’ve always maintained the building’s ourselves so we’ve never really been able to replace anything.

“Now we’ve got this new lease with the council, it will improve the facilities for everybody in the club.”

The planning statement describes plans for the clubhouse to be used for social gatherings over winter including bridge, quiz nights, skittles, table tennis, or for hiring out to the local community.

A dedicated disabled toilet suite with improved accessibility close to the main entrance and clubroom is also proposed.

The application can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for reference number BH2022/02786.