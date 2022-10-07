Caicedo doubtful for Brighton and Hove Albion clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion will check on midfielder Moises Caicedo before new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game in charge against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow (Saturday 8 October).

Caicedo is being assessed on an unspecified fitness issue which forced him out of training yesterday (Thursday 6 October) but De Zerbi is hopeful that he can be involved.

Enock Mwepu is not expected to feature again, having returned early from international duty with Zambia after falling unwell, while fellow midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Tottenham will be without Emerson Royal due to suspension. The Brazilian defender was sent off in last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal and will now serve a three-match ban.

Spurs remain without forwards Lucas Moura (calf) and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) but defender Ben Davies (knee) returned to action in the 0-0 draw in Frankfurt in midweek and could start.

And former Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to feature in the Spurs squad, with the two sides due to kick off at 5.30pm.

The Seagulls are currently fourth in the table with 14 points from seven games while the North London side are third with 17 points from eight.

A win by two goals or more would lift Brighton into third place.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Lamptey, Samuels, Colwill, Lallana, Enciso, Mitoma, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Skipp, Sarr, White, Son, Kane, Gil, Richarlison.