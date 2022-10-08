Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Albion trail to a Harry Kane goal that survived a VAR check for offside.

Additionally, Rob Sanchez has had to make good saves from Kane again and Rodrigo Bentacur.

Both Solly March and Danny Welbeck have gone close for Brighton.

Welbeck forced a good save from Hugo Lloris and then pulled a shot just wide.

Adam Webster also went close for the Seagulls, heading narrowly over from a Pascal Gross corner.

And all the while the new Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi excitedly patrolled his technical area.