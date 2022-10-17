Lallana to start for Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Adam Lallana is due to start for Brighton and Hove Albion when they play Nottingham Forest at the Amex stadium tomorrow evening (Tuesday 18 October).

But Kaoru Mitoma is expected to miss out after picking up an ankle injury during the 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday (14 October).

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said that the Japan international may also miss the trip to Manchester City on Saturday (22 October).

De Zerbi also said that Jan Paul van Hecke and Levi Colwill would also be absent tomorrow because of injury.

The Seagulls are looking to end a run of two defeats and three matches without a win since De Zerbi joined the club last month.

After opening with a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield and a 1-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Albion were beaten by Brentford at the weekend.

Tomorrow they are due to kick off at 7.30pm against a newly promoted Nottingham Forest side with just one win and five points to their name since the start of the season.

The visitors have gone eight games without a win and have picked up just one point on the road in a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Bottom of the table Forest have nonetheless shown faith in manager Steve Cooper, handing him a new contract that runs until 2025 a couple of weeks ago.

Cooper steered Forest back to the top flight for the first time since 1999, with a 1-0 win in the play-off final over Huddersfield Town.

And amid a busy summer for transfers, Morgan Gibbs-White became Forest’s record signing when he joined them from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal reported to be worth about £25 million with add-ons.

The England under-21 international has started nine out of the club’s ten Premier League games so far but has yet to score although he has been credited with two assists.

If Brighton falter against Forest, De Zerbi will be the first Albion manager since Barry Lloyd in 1987 to fail to win any of his first four league games in charge.