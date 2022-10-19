BREAKING NEWS

Hove doctors’ surgery reopens

Posted On 19 Oct 2022 at 12:30 am
By :
Comment: 0

Jo Martindale and Dawn Barnett cut the ribbon to reopen the Burwash Surgery in Hangleton

A doctors’ surgery in Hove has reopened with dozens of patients, staff and supporters turning out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the sunshine.

The Burwash Surgery is one of three WellBN surgeries in Hove and Portslade – and the merger has proved a boon for the practice on the corner of Burwash Road and Poynings Drive.

The ribbon was cut by Hangleton and Knoll councillor Dawn Barnett and Hangleton and Knoll Project chief executive Jo Martindale, who also chairs the West Area Health Forum.

Spacewords Brighton

Jo Martindale said: “The reopening of this surgery is great news for our community.”

And Councillor Barnett said that it was “wonderful” to see the surgery open again – and that it had been missed, especially by older patients, mothers with young children and those who were less mobile.

She said: “We’ve been looking forward to this day.”

“It’s wonderful to have the surgery open again. I’ve had a tour and it looks fantastic and the refurbishment has gone very well.”

GDK 2 for 1

There was praise too for WellBN pharmacist Shilpa Patel who oversaw the crucial final phase of the reopening project which came to fruit yesterday (Tuesday 18 October).

For many years the surgery was a single-handed practice run by David Henderson. It became part of the Benfield Valley Healthcare Hub a few years after Dr Henderson retired as a GP (general practitioner).

And this year, the Benfield Valley Healthcare Hub, which also includes the County Clinic, in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, merged with the Brighton Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Western Road, Hove.

Lead partner Lindsay Coleman said that the Burwash branch surgery had closed “due to covid and staffing shortages more than two years ago”.

But she said: “As an outcome of the merger of the practices that now form WellBN, the Burwash branch has reopened.

“Since Dr Peter Devlin and I started working in Burwash in 2013, I have done everything I can to ensure that this little branch would continue and I am so happy that our doors are finally open.”

Lindsay Coleman, left, Shilpa Patel and Francis Richards at the reopening of the Burwash Surgery in Hangleton

WellBN also has a charitable offshoot – the Robin Hood Health Foundation – which helps fund therapies that are not available on the NHS for less well-off patients.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com