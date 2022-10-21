BREAKING NEWS

Car buying scam exposed by police as they hunt for three suspects

Posted On 21 Oct 2022 at 6:45 pm
Police have issued a warning about a scam which targets people selling their car.

Sussex Police said: “People who are selling their car privately are being urged to be aware of criminals using distraction techniques to commit criminal damage and lower the value of a vehicle.

“There has been a small number of reports from people across Sussex about this.

“The criminals contact the person who is selling the vehicle and arrange a time to view it.

“A group of people will arrive to pick up the vehicle and, while one of them distracts the victim, the others pour liquids and other substances into the coolant causing damage to the vehicle.

“After this, the criminals offer a significantly lower price than it had been advertised for.

“If it isn’t sold, the victim is then left with the costs of repair.

“Detectives are keen to speak with three men who may have information which could help them with their inquiries.

“Anyone who has information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 937 of 13/10.”

