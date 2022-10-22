Thunderstorms and heavy rain on their way, warns Met Office

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on their way, the Met Office said as it issued a “yellow” weather warning this morning (Saturday 22 October).

The thunder, lightning and downpours could start as early as 4am tomorrow but should clear by breakfast time on Monday.

More than half an inch of rain – more than 15mm – is expected to fall tomorrow and the wind speeds are expected to pick up Monday, with gusts of more than 40mph.

The Met Office, the official forecaster, said: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to a chance of flooding and disruption on Sunday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”