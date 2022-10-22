BREAKING NEWS

Thunderstorms and heavy rain on their way, warns Met Office

Posted On 22 Oct 2022 at 1:05 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Lightning over the West Pier on Tuesday 23 July 2019 – Picture by Helen Pearce / Brighton Skies Facebook group

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on their way, the Met Office said as it issued a “yellow” weather warning this morning (Saturday 22 October).

The thunder, lightning and downpours could start as early as 4am tomorrow but should clear by breakfast time on Monday.

More than half an inch of rain – more than 15mm – is expected to fall tomorrow and the wind speeds are expected to pick up Monday, with gusts of more than 40mph.

Spacewords Brighton

The Met Office, the official forecaster, said: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to a chance of flooding and disruption on Sunday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

GDK 2 for 1

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com