Lifeboat and search helicopter launched in Hove

The coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter were scrambled to assist lifeboat crews after reports of someone struggling in the sea which turned out to be a false alarm this afternoon.

Sussex Police were also called to the beach by the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

However, after two hours of searching, it was found to be a false alarm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called just after midday on Tuesday, October 25 due to concerns being raised for a possible person in the water at Hove.

“Officers attended the scene along with HM Coastguard and it was found to be a false alarm with good intent. The search was stopped and all teams stood down.”