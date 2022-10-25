BREAKING NEWS

Lifeboat and search helicopter launched in Hove

Posted On 25 Oct 2022 at 3:37 pm
The coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter were scrambled to assist lifeboat crews after reports of someone struggling in the sea which turned out to be a false alarm this afternoon.

Sussex Police were also called to the beach by the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

However, after two hours of searching, it was found to be a false alarm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called just after midday on Tuesday, October 25 due to concerns being raised for a possible person in the water at Hove.

“Officers attended the scene along with HM Coastguard and it was found to be a false alarm with good intent. The search was stopped and all teams stood down.”

