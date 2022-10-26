More Brighton and Hove playgrounds included in £3m revamp project

Eleven more playgrounds are due to be given a revamp – from Woodingdean to Portslade and from Patcham to Hove Lagoon – as part of £3 million project.

Brighton and Hove City Council has budgeted £475,000 for the third phase of the project.

The council said: “Earlier this year, following consultation with residents, 25 schemes were completed and a further seven are due to be finished by March next year.

“Residents are being asked for their views on plans to upgrade 11 more play areas in the city.

“The proposals are the third stage in a £3 million scheme to improve facilities across the city and provide fun and inclusive areas that can be enjoyed by everyone in the city.

“Over the past few years, and particularly since covid 19, play areas have become more popular than ever and are well-used by a wide range of people.”

A consultation started in the past week and would run until the end of next month, the council said.

With an online survey, it added that this would be “a great opportunity for residents, particularly parents and carers, to identify potential improvements and help shape the future of their play area for children and young people”.

The council said: “The playground improvement programme is funded using ‘section 106’ contributions received from developers as part of the planning process, ‘play revenue’ and ‘capital budgets’.

“These funds can only be used on play areas within the vicinity of the development (and) toilets and cafés are not included as part of this consultation.

“Residents are now being asked for their views on improvements to the play areas at

Hove Lagoon (with £60,000 budgeted)

Vale Avenue (£45,000)

Ovingdean (£30,000)

William Clarke Park also known as the Patch (£50,000)

Happy Valley (£60,000)

Manor Road (£40,000)

Wolseley Road (£50,000)

Kingswood Flats (£25,000)

Stanmer Heights (£15,000)

Mile Oak (£50,000)

Milner Road (£50,000)

…

“As part of the consultation, Patcham residents are being asked to consider allocating the £45,000 currently available to spend at the Vale Avenue play area to the nearby playground in Mackie Park.

“Patcham residents will be asked to comment on the future of play provision in the area following feedback received from the refurbishment of Mackie Park.

“Find out more and have your say through our online children’s play area consultation.

“The consultation is open until Wednesday 30 November.”

Green councillor Amy Heley, who co-chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We are delighted to be moving to the next stage of our £3 million play refurbishment programme which is an amazing investment for the city of Brighton and Hove.

“Play areas and green spaces are instrumental in ensuring everyone has places they can visit to enjoy the fresh air, keep fit and meet friends.

“Our CityParks team has been working extremely hard and, so far, have completed 25 of the sites listed for refurbishment.

“There’s plenty more work to do though – and input from residents will help us to make informed decisions around the types of equipment to instal in our play areas.

“Please make sure you share the play area consultation as far and wide as possible with all your friends and family.”