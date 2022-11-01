Bikeshare bikes taken off the road ‘until 2023’

The city’s bikeshare bikes are to be taken off the road from next month until a new scheme launches at an unspecified date in 2023.

The withdrawal of Vodafone’s increasingly unreliable 3G signal from March, which the bikes computer systems rely on, is the most significant factor in the decision, but the poor condition of the existing bikes is also an issue.

However, the council cannot currently give a more specific date than 2023 for when the scheme will be relaunched – which could mean they’re not available for several months, or up to a year.

When the council agreed to retender the scheme in March, expanding it to include a larger fleet and electric bikes, it was expected a new contract would be awarded over the summer.

The council says the new operator and supplier contracts with preferred bidders are now expected to be signed in the next few weeks.

Councillor Steve Davis, co-chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “We recognise that this news is disappointing and share the disappointment of users that we are having to pause the scheme, however we’re fully committed to seeing the return next year of a new-look bike scheme for Brighton & Hove.

“I’m very disappointed that the city council hasn’t had any response from Vodafone UK concerning the problems experienced with the 3G signal. I would have expected more from such a large company. These issues have inconvenienced thousands of residents and visitors around the city.

“I’d like to thank council and HourBike staff for their hard work during what has been a very challenging time for BTN BikeShare. Their dedication and perseverance have ensured the scheme has continued to operate, albeit on a more limited basis, during another busy year.

“However, the issues relating to the age of the fleet and Vodaphone 3G have now made the continuation untenable and the scheme needs a refresh for the benefit of our residents and visitors.

“While the scheme will pause for a short time at the beginning of next year, I’m looking forward to a bigger and better BTN BikeShare in 2023 with a new fleet, electric bikes and more docking stations.

“BTN BikeShare is something Brighton & Hove can be proud of now and in the future.”

Bikes will begin to be removed from service from Monday 19 December and close for hires by 31 December. It is unlikely to relaunch before spring.

Annual memberships and renewals were paused in May in preparation for a new scheme, but anyone with an existing annual membership will be given the option of being refunded for their remaining unspent months or can donate this to a local cycling charity.

Pay as you go members, active in the last 8 weeks, with unspent balances of more than £3 at 31 December 2022 can also request to reclaim or donate these.

The new scheme is set to include the following:

At least 60% of the new fleet of bikes will be electric

312 new pedal-only bikes to replace the existing pedal-only fleet with a further 468 E-bikes to make up a fleet of 780 total

More bike docking stations around the city to make the scheme truly city wide

A range of tariff options for users

The council says it’s disappointed in Vodafone’s lack of communication, even after chief executive Geoff Raw wrote to Vodafone UK’s Board of Directors to ask for a resolution.

It says the 3G problems have also taken up a significant amount of time and resource from the operator which has also impacted on the repairs and maintenance of the fleet.

The software provider has had to pass on their increased costs to the operator due to these issues, but has agreed to continue their service up until 31 December.