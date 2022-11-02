Domino’s coming to Whitehawk

A new Domino’s Pizza takeaway is coming to Whitehawk, the first in the east of the city.

Planning permission has been sought on behalf of the pizza company for an address in opposite the Bell Tower, next to the Lidl supermarket.

The takeaway restaurant in Arundel Road will replace the closed burger takeaway Porto’s Grill.

The planning application states: “The proposed signage will facilitate occupation of the unit by Domino’s Pizza and shall enhance the vitality of the area by creating a more efficient, functional and aesthetically pleasing frontage.

“The proposed signage scheme will enable Domino’s to advertise the business to customers through the use of high-quality signage which shall continue to support the store’s commercial viability.”

This will be the sixth Domino’s in Brighton and Hove, joining branches in St Georges Place, London Road, Old Shoreham Road in Hove, Boundary Road in Hove, and Ladies’ Mile Road in Patcham.

The proposal includes an externally illuminated sign with trough-light above the main customer entrance, two internally illuminated signs and vinyl applied logo graphics in the windows.

Domino’s Pizza said they will not be commenting at this stage.

You can read the full application by searching for BH2022/03240 on the council’s planning portal.