Dunk and Welbeck named in very broad England World Cup Squad
Posted On 02 Nov 2022 at 12:58 pm
Comment: 0
Albion’s captain Lewis Dunk and main striker Danny Welbeck have been named on Gareth Southgate’s provisional Qatar 2022 squad.
Dunk who has one England cap to his name back in 2018 against USA Welbeck who has yet to score for Albion this season also last played for England in 2018.
Neither however are expected to be in the final squads selected to the Finals.
