BREAKING NEWS

Dunk and Welbeck named in very broad England World Cup Squad

Posted On 02 Nov 2022 at 12:58 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion’s captain Lewis Dunk and main striker Danny Welbeck  have been named on Gareth Southgate’s provisional Qatar 2022 squad.

Dunk who has one England cap to his name back in 2018 against USA Welbeck who has yet to score for Albion this season also last played for England in 2018.

Neither however are expected to be in the final squads selected to the Finals.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com