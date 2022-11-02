Stanmer House granted 1am licence

Stanmer House’s leaseholder has secured a late-night alcohol licence despite opposition from neighbours.

Grade I listed Stanmer House in Stanmer Park can now sell alcohol for an extra two hours from 11pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday nights after a panel of three councillors approved its application.

An extra half an hour of “drinking up time” was also added to the licence, with the venue closing at 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 1.30am Friday to Saturday.

Stanmer House leaseholder KSD Support Services Limited agreed to a police proposal that there should be a “hard finish” of 11pm to music being played in the outdoor area before the panel hearing on Monday 17 October.

The company also agreed to submit a monthly diary of events to Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing department and the police licensing team, with updates for any events booked at short notice.

Two Stanmer villagers objected to KSD’s application to amend the venue’s licence – as did Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who chairs the Brighton and Hove Estates Conservation Trust.

They were concerned about late-night noise from the venue.

In their decision, the panel – councillors Kate Knight, Anne Pissaridou and Dee Simson – said: “The panel accepts that residents’ concerns about the potential for late-night noise, especially from music in the garden, are well-founded.

“However, the condition prohibiting DJs or live music in the garden after 11pm should ensure that any noise nuisance is regulated.

“It is also satisfied that there have been complaints about noise.

“Such complaints are best addressed in the first instance by direct contact with the licence holder, and to that end, the panel is pleased to note that the applicant has offered a condition requiring a contact number to be provided for residents to contact the duty manager, and to hold regular liaison meetings.

“Meaningful liaison with residents is essential to ensure that the applicant’s business is not allowed to unreasonably interfere with residents’ enjoyment of their homes.”

The new conditions will also allow people attending events at the venue to stand with their drinks, which was banned under the previous licence.

The venue can now open from 8am, and sell alcohol from 9.30am to 1am on weekends and 9.30am to 11pm on weekdays.