The War On Drugs announce Brighton concert

Philadelphia rock band The War On Drugs have steadily emerged as one of this century’s great rock and roll synthesists, removing the gaps between the underground and the mainstream, between the obtuse and the anthemic, making records that wrestle a fractured past into a unified and engrossing present.

Led by Adam Granduciel, The New Yorker called them “the best American ‘rock’ band of this decade” in support of their album, ‘A Deeper Understanding’, for which they won the 2018 Grammy for ‘Best Rock Album’ and were nominated for a BRIT Award for ‘International Group of the Year’.

2020 saw the release of ‘Live Drugs’ featuring live interpretations of songs throughout their career, including off their 2014 breakthrough, ‘Lost In The Dream’.

Co-produced by Granduciel and Shawn Everett, their fifth studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, “chips away some of their hazier edges in favour of sharper melodies, broadening the borders of the meticulous yet joyously simple sound [Granduciel] has perfected” (Pitchfork, Best New Music).

It landed on numerous 2021 best albums of the year lists and garnered a second ‘BRIT Award’ nomination. The band headlined Madison Square Garden in support of its release and now have announced that they will be performing live here in town at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 17th June 2023.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th November 2022 from the venue HERE and from the promoter HERE.

www.thewarondrugs.net