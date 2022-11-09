BREAKING NEWS

The War On Drugs announce Brighton concert

Posted On 09 Nov 2022 at 12:53 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The War On Drugs are heading to Brighton

Philadelphia rock band The War On Drugs have steadily emerged as one of this century’s great rock and roll synthesists, removing the gaps between the underground and the mainstream, between the obtuse and the anthemic, making records that wrestle a fractured past into a unified and engrossing present.

‘A Deeper Understanding’ album made No.3 on the Official UK Album Chart

Led by Adam Granduciel, The New Yorker called them “the best American ‘rock’ band of this decade” in support of their album, ‘A Deeper Understanding’, for which they won the 2018 Grammy for ‘Best Rock Album’ and were nominated for a BRIT Award for ‘International Group of the Year’.

Spacewords Brighton

2020 saw the release of ‘Live Drugs’ featuring live interpretations of songs throughout their career, including off their 2014 breakthrough, ‘Lost In The Dream’.

‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ album made No.6 on the Official UK Album Chart

Co-produced by Granduciel and Shawn Everett, their fifth studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, “chips away some of their hazier edges in favour of sharper melodies, broadening the borders of the meticulous yet joyously simple sound [Granduciel] has perfected” (Pitchfork, Best New Music).

It landed on numerous 2021 best albums of the year lists and garnered a second ‘BRIT Award’ nomination. The band headlined Madison Square Garden in support of its release and now have announced that they will be performing live here in town at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 17th June 2023.

The Brighton Centre will host the concert

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday 11th November 2022 from the venue HERE and from the promoter HERE.

www.thewarondrugs.net

Concert flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com