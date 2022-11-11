Councillor opens food bank from her own home

A Brighton councillor has opened a food bank from her own home to deal with a rise in demand.

Bridget Fishleigh first opened the food bank from her home office during covid to help families in the Rottingdean ward she represents.

She ran it out of her home office because of a lack of available community space.

She is now relaunching it after requests from a school and the council – as well as people turning up on her doorstep.

Cllr Fishleigh said: “I’m so sad to be re-opening this food bank. It’s a terrible sign of our times, but nobody in our area needs to be hungry. We have plenty to share.

“This is in response to requests from a local primary school as well as referrals from Brighton and Hove City Council and a few people turning up on my doorstep.

“People living here are a £5 bus ride away from central food banks, and most food banks in the city are focused on serving people locally and definitely don’t deliver out this way.”

Local charities including The Saltdean Community Association as well as Rottingdean and Saltdean Lions have contributed donations to buy initial supplies.

It will be run by volunteers, including members of Cllr Fishleigh’s own family. People can be referred to it via the city council.

The food bank was first set up in April 2020 and used by people in Ovingdean, Rottingdean, and Saltdean.

Cllr Fishleigh said: “By October 2021, most people using the food bank had got back on their feet again.

“There isn’t enough community space in these areas and it is already used most of the time.

“Also, people can visit when it’s convenient for them rather than at set times.

“I have worked from home as an international business consultant for 22 years.

“I have an office downstairs and I will be moving my work stuff out and the food bank back in.

“My home hosts all types of community events including The Deans Repair Cafe.

“I will be doing a shout-out for donations although, of course, I appreciate that times are also much more expensive for many of the people who were so generous when I ran the food bank during 16 months of covid.”

Personal chef company Sonia’s Home Cooking has provided recipes, with bags of ingredients to be made up which will be available

Referrals to the food bank will be through the usual council registration and referrals system.

You can register to use a foodbank via the council by clicking here.

Rhose in East Saltdean, which is part of Lewes District Council, can find help by clicking here.