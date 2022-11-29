UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announced for open-air headline show in Brighton next year

British reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be heading to Brighton next summer, for an open-air show as part of the Brighton Valley Concert Series. Taking place at Stanmer Park on 9th July 2023, tickets go on sale on Friday 2nd December at 11am via www.livenation.co.uk and are also available HERE.

UB40 is the reggae and pop collective responsible for serving up hits including ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Kingston Town’. Formed in the 70s, the band has impressively scored 50 singles in the UK charts throughout its expansive career, not to mention enormous success and acclaim on a global scale. From Birmingham, the reggae icons released the single ‘We’ll Never Find Another Love’ this year, along with their latest album ‘Unprecedented’. Their legend continues, as UB40 remain a show-stopping headline act, not to be missed in Brighton next summer.

Brighton Valley is a brand new series of summer concerts based in Stanmer Park, Brighton near the Amex Stadium. The stunning venue surrounded by beautiful hills and woodland will play host to some of the biggest names in pop, rock, dance and everything in between. The site has excellent transport links via Falmer station meaning it is only 10 minutes from Brighton central and less than 1hr 20min from London.

The site postcode is BN1 9RE

For further information on the band visit their official website: http://ub40.org/