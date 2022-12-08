Police search for man with Brighton and Hove links to return him to prison

Police are searching for a man with links to Brighton and Hove to return him to prison.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the man this afternoon (Thursday 8 December).

The force said: “Police are looking for wanted man Damien Gilbert.

“The 29-year-old from East Worthing is wanted on recall to prison.

“Damien is white, 5ft 10in, has brown hair and is of broad build.

“He has links to Brighton and Hove as well as the Lancing and Worthing areas.

“If you see him, please dial 999 and quote serial 192 of 18/09.”