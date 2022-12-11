New music discovery night in Brighton

‘Hidden Herd Presents’ is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. For January, punters are invited to go along to The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road on Wednesday 18th January in order to sample for music sets from Legss, Welly, Oslo Twins and Paris Blue.

Legss

London post-punk experimentalists Legss create a wholly unique sound, merging a dynamic bombast of angular guitars, disconcerting monologues and a rhythm section both technical and unruly. Since their breakout EP ‘Writhing Comedy’ in 2019, they’ve gained growing acclaim – being named in Huw Stephens’ BBC Radio 1 2020 Ones To Watch and receiving consistent backing from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music. They’ve also embarked on sold-out tours with Hotel Lux and Pom Poko, as well as topped bills featuring the likes of Folly Group, English Teacher and Opus Kink.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/LEGSS

Welly

Steve Lamacq’s new favourite suburbanite Welly is coming. With his band of PE-kitted disciples, they crash, bang and wallop guitars, cowbells and synthesizers through catchy, dad-danceable songs. Since the release of brilliant Blur-esque debut single ‘Me And Your Mates’ back in May, Welly and his band have flaunted their fun-packed live show at Glastonbury Festival, 2000trees, Victorious Festival and Mutations Festival, as well as in support of Walt Disco, English Teacher, Pynch, Mush, Regressive Left and more.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/worldwidewelly

Oslo Twins

Dream pop group Oslo Twins make music that is melodic and melancholic, subtly influenced by the dance, industrial and lo-fi music of the 80s and 90s. The Bristol four-piece have collaborated with producers Ali Chant (Perfume Genius, Katy J Pearson) and Seth Evans (HMLTD, black midi) and have released two excellent singles, ‘The Edge’ and ‘Circe’, which have been supported by Spotify’s editors and BBC Music Introducing. Live, they’ve shared stages with the likes of The Comet Is Coming, Do Nothing, Folly Group and Honeyglaze to name a few.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/oslotwins

Paris Blue

Paris Blue are an exciting new post-punk band with a tragic, cinematic and danceable sound. On their first two singles, ‘A Modern Horror’ and ‘Pinocchio’, the adolescent Hastings quartet combine introspective lyrics, tightly-wound instrumentation and angular guitars that bring to mind ‘Silent Alarm’-era Bloc Party. The band have been championed by Melita Dennett on BBC Music Introducing in Sussex & Surrey and are set to conclude 2022 with their biggest show to date supporting Kid Kapichi at the 450-capacity Hastings venue The Crypt.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/parisblue

